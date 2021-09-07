Zacks: Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. UBS Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE PWSC opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.