Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,928. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $77.23 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

