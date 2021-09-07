Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

