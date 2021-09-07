Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,178. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.