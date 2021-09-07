Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,126. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

