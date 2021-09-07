Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,419. Airgain has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

