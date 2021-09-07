Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hexcel reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

