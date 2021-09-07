Zacks: Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iQIYI.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $139,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 4,645,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $72,297,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 535,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,861. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

