Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.60. Shopify reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,554.25 on Friday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,514.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.18. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

