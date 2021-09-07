Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce sales of $26.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.22 million and the highest is $27.31 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $105.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $107.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.68 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SFST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,700. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $400.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.