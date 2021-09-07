Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.