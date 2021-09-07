Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWIM. Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $22.20 on Friday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

