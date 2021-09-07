Zel (ZEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00311796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00154635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00191370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002612 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

