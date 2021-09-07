Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $67,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.40. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,719 shares of company stock worth $21,710,963. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.