ZEON (ZEON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $552,291.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $87.17 million and $552,291.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00152124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00742029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042859 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

