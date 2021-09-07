Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $293.99 and last traded at $283.52, with a volume of 19632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.52.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,971 shares of company stock worth $34,288,482. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 667.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 338.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.20.

Zscaler Company Profile

