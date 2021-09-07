Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 11,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,059,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $46,810,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $65,349,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $1,632,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

