$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.03). WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

