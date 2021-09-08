-$0.14 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AESE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AESE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

