$0.22 EPS Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

