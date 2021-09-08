-$0.30 EPS Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

