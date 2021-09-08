-$0.31 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.63). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $13,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463,434 shares of company stock valued at $470,394,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $330.18 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.