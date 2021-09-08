$0.38 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 253,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,027. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -127.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

