-$0.52 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.58). Euronav reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 336.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EURN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.