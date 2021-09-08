$0.59 EPS Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,891. The company has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8,721.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.