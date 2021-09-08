-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NRIX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $739,633. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

