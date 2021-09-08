$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $324.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.74. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

