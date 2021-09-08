$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $43,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $30,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

