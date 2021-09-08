$1.51 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.34. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

