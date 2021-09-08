1,000 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $2,612,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

