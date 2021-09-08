12,373 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 850,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

