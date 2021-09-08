$130.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post sales of $130.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.35 million and the lowest is $127.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $126.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $528.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $515.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

