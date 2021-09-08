15,517 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

