$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post $19.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the highest is $58.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 913.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $38.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $82.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 254,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.