$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post $19.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the highest is $58.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 913.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $38.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $82.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 254,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

