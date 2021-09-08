1,995 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

