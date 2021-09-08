$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in PVH by 300.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,903,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $112.70 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

