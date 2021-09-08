$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. 589,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

