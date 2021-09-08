$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. The Allstate reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $132.82. 1,195,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.09. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

