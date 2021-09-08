20,285 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $211,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.38. 704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.92.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

