208,600 Shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 709,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 145,220 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

