$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.42 million and the highest is $25.50 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $13.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Several research firms have weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OM stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

