$268.81 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce $268.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.66 million and the highest is $285.40 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $242.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $693,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $667,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

