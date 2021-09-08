$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSW opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $931.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.