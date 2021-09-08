$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $29.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.