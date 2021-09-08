2,972 Shares in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $186.05 on Wednesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $188.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.56.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

