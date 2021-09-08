2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.06. 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2,520 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.