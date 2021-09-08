$3.39 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.42. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.09. 5,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,548. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $311.94 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

