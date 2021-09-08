$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce sales of $3.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $3.80 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APVO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 2,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.