346 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

