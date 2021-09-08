$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.63 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock traded up $17.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,543.59. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,534. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,591.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,463.80. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.